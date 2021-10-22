Advertisement

Vandalism forces closure of Hagerman Rest Area

The Idaho Department of Transportation says vandalism incidents like this have caused thousands of dollars of repair(Idaho Department of Transportation)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation has closed the Hagerman Rest Area until further notice due to what they are calling a recent string of vandalism.

Idaho State Police say within the last months, three vandalism incidents caused substantial damage to the rest area. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager. “While we don’t yet know the exact cost of this damage, we know it will be thousands of dollars to repair.”

They say the lawn has also been damaged after a vehicle drove on the grass and destroyed the landscaping. ITD is working with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office who is investigating these incidents.

