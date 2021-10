DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo produced more than 400 yards of total offense in the 54-0 win over Wendell.

The Hornets improved to 6-3 on the season and are awaiting seeding for the 2A state tournament.

Wendell’s season has come to a close at 2-6.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.