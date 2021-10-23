Advertisement

A fight to the finish, Minico holds off Twin Falls for Great Basin title

Spartans finish regular season at 9-0
After falling behind 19-13, the Spartans scored 12 unanswered points to beat the Bruins in the Great Basin Conference Championship.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:41 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being tied at 6, Minico started the third quarter scoring on their first possession, and outscored the Bruins 20-13 in the second half to win 26-19.

Minico’s Jafeth Bendele rushed for 245 yards and all four of their touchdowns, while Joseph Terry and JT Garza combined for 134 yards. As a team they rushed for 354 yards.

Twin Falls rushed for 189 yards with 164 of them coming from James Noorlander.

Jace Mahlke was 6/14 for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins also blocked a punt they ran back for a touchdown. It’s unclear who blocked the punt.

The Spartans improve to 9-0, while the Bruins are 7-2.

OTHER SCORES

Canyon Ridge 34, Burley 26: The Bobcats led 21-0 at halftime before the Riverhawks made a valiant comeback to win the game.

Jerome 26, Wood River 18: The Tigers finish the season with a win on Senior Night.

