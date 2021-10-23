Advertisement

Kimberly’s Cinderella run falls short in 3A Boys semifinal

Jerome loses in OT in 4A semifinal
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys soccer team jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead against McCall-Donnelly in a state semifinal game Thursday, but the Bulldogs couldn’t hold on.

3A Boys semifinal

(5) McCall-Donnelly 2, (8) Kimberly 1

The Bulldogs allowed two goals in the second half, the second on a penalty, in the loss. Kimberly will play for third-place Saturday against Teton. The game is at 1 p.m. at Vallivue High School.

3A Boys loser-out consolation match

(1) Sun Valley 3, (4) Couer d’Alene Charter 0

The Cutthroats will play American Falls in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at Vallivue High School.

4A Boys semifinal

(4) Bishop Kelly 1, (1) Jerome 0 F/OT

Friday’s semifinal was the Tiger’s first loss of the season. Jerome will play in the 4A third-place match against Hillcrest Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Brothers Fields in Caldwell

4A Boys loser-out consolation match

(6) Canyon Ridge 4, (7) Preston 1

The Riverhawks will play Caldwell in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Brothers Fields.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

Raft River hangs on against Oakley to win Snake River Conference crown
Raft River hangs on against Oakley to win Snake River Conference crown
Championship Saturday will include two area teams
Sun Valley girls win in OT to move onto state championship game; Twin Falls does the same in 4A
The Hornets lead 14-12 at the half, but the Trojans came out with a 28-20 victory
Declo wins Canyon Conference title after rout of Wendell
The Trojans rolled to the Canyon Conference title.
Declo shuts out Wendell