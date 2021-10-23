Kimberly’s Cinderella run falls short in 3A Boys semifinal

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys soccer team jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead against McCall-Donnelly in a state semifinal game Thursday, but the Bulldogs couldn’t hold on.

3A Boys semifinal

(5) McCall-Donnelly 2, (8) Kimberly 1

The Bulldogs allowed two goals in the second half, the second on a penalty, in the loss. Kimberly will play for third-place Saturday against Teton. The game is at 1 p.m. at Vallivue High School.

3A Boys loser-out consolation match

(1) Sun Valley 3, (4) Couer d’Alene Charter 0

The Cutthroats will play American Falls in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at Vallivue High School.

3A Boys State Soccer updated bracket - tomorrow is Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/FX03AMYYvq — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 22, 2021

4A Boys semifinal

(4) Bishop Kelly 1, (1) Jerome 0 F/OT

Friday’s semifinal was the Tiger’s first loss of the season. Jerome will play in the 4A third-place match against Hillcrest Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Brothers Fields in Caldwell

4A Boys loser-out consolation match

(6) Canyon Ridge 4, (7) Preston 1

The Riverhawks will play Caldwell in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Brothers Fields.

4A Boys State Soccer updated bracket - tomorrow is Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pJ5BDXheUo — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 22, 2021

