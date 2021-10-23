Raft River hangs on against Oakley to win Snake River Conference crown

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last week of the season decided the Snake River Conference once again. Both Raft River and Oakley were undefeated heading into Friday night’s matchup.

#3 Raft River 22, #1 Oakley 16

On a windy night in Malta, the Raft River Trojans jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead. Oakley, The defending state champs, clawed their way back and had a chance to tie or win the game late.

However, the Raft River defense stepped up to get the final stop with under ten seconds left in the game.

Raft River (7-0) wins the Snake River Conference for the second year in a row.

Oakley (7-1) is still playoff-bound, finishing second in conference play.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.