Advertisement

Raft River hangs on against Oakley to win Snake River Conference crown

In a rematch of last years state championship, the Trojans get the better of the Hornets
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last week of the season decided the Snake River Conference once again. Both Raft River and Oakley were undefeated heading into Friday night’s matchup.

#3 Raft River 22, #1 Oakley 16

On a windy night in Malta, the Raft River Trojans jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead. Oakley, The defending state champs, clawed their way back and had a chance to tie or win the game late.

However, the Raft River defense stepped up to get the final stop with under ten seconds left in the game.

Raft River (7-0) wins the Snake River Conference for the second year in a row.

Oakley (7-1) is still playoff-bound, finishing second in conference play.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

Championship Saturday will include two area teams
Sun Valley girls win in OT to move onto state championship game; Twin Falls does the same in 4A
Jerome loses in OT in 4A semifinal
Kimberly’s Cinderella run falls short in 3A Boys semifinal
The Hornets lead 14-12 at the half, but the Trojans came out with a 28-20 victory
Declo wins Canyon Conference title after rout of Wendell
The Trojans rolled to the Canyon Conference title.
Declo shuts out Wendell