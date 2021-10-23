Sun Valley falls just short against powerhouse Fruitland in state championship game

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team had a two-goal lead in the second half of the 3A state championship game, but Fruitland scored three times late to take the state title.

Fruitland 4, Sun Valley 3

The upset-minded sixth-seeded Cutthroats needed all kinds of scoring to try and beat an undefeated and top-seeded Fruitland team. Early on, Sun Valley got just that.

Mia Hansmeyer scored for the Cutthroats to open up the books in the first 10 minutes of the first half.

After a late first half equalizer from the Timberwolves, the state championship match was 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Gretel Huss showed up for the Cutthroats. The junior defender scored from way out twice to give Sun Valley a 3-1 lead.

“I was just like I need to take this, I need to make this happen right now,” Huss said. “I just went for it and it worked out.”

Unfortunately for Huss and her teammates, the Fruitland attack came alive late in the match. Three Timberwolves goals, including an Abbi Roubidoux winner in the 76th minute, give Fruitland the state title.

The Cutthroats aren’t claiming any moral victories, but they are proud of their performance against a Fruitland team that dominated their first two opponents this week by a combined score of 15-2.

“I really think we might not be the most skillful team, but we really work together and care about each other, and I really think that’s why we got here and got to play in the finals,” said senior Logan Lindstrom. “We have just, I think, more heart than any team I’ve ever played with.”

“I’m so proud of these girls, I can’t be more grateful for the season we had,” Huss said. “I love everyone.”

3A Boys third-place match

Teton 3, Kimberly 0

3A Boys consolation final

American Falls 1, Sun Valley 1

American Falls wins on penalty kicks (6-5).

