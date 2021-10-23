Sun Valley girls win in OT to move onto state championship game; Twin Falls does the same in 4A
Championship Saturday will include two area teams
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On a gloomy, rainy Friday at Vallivue High School, the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team booked a ticket to the 3A state championship game.
3A state semifinal
(6) Sun Valley Community School 2, (7) Teton 1 F/OT
Ruby Crist and Mia Hansmeyer had the goals in the Cutthroats overtime win over the Timberwolves.
Sun Valley will play for a state championship against (1) Fruitland Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Middleton High School.
3A Girls loser-out consolation game
Coeur d’Alene Charter 3, Kimberly 1
The Bulldogs are eliminated.
4A Girls semifinal
(1) Twin Falls 1, Bishop Kelly 0 F/OT
The top-seeded Bruins will play Vallivue for a state title Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Middleton High School.
4A Girls loser-out consolation game
Moscow 1, Canyon Ridge 0
