Sun Valley girls win in OT to move onto state championship game; Twin Falls does the same in 4A

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On a gloomy, rainy Friday at Vallivue High School, the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team booked a ticket to the 3A state championship game.

3A state semifinal

(6) Sun Valley Community School 2, (7) Teton 1 F/OT

Ruby Crist and Mia Hansmeyer had the goals in the Cutthroats overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Sun Valley will play for a state championship against (1) Fruitland Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Middleton High School.

3A Girls loser-out consolation game

Coeur d’Alene Charter 3, Kimberly 1

The Bulldogs are eliminated.

3A Girls State Soccer updated bracket - tomorrow is Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/5UgO2UXO9K — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 22, 2021

4A Girls semifinal

(1) Twin Falls 1, Bishop Kelly 0 F/OT

The top-seeded Bruins will play Vallivue for a state title Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Middleton High School.

4A Girls loser-out consolation game

Moscow 1, Canyon Ridge 0

4A Boys State Soccer updated bracket - tomorrow is Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pJ5BDXheUo — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) October 22, 2021

