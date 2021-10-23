Wild finish in 3A football, three teams to fight for one playoff spot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer came into Friday at 0-2 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, hoping for a miracle. They would have to beat Buhl and Kimberly would need to lose to Gooding.

Gooding was playing an injury-plagued Kimberly team who was without one of the top receivers in the state, Gatlin Bair. And quarterback Heath Owens suffered a knee injury in the Buhl game the week prior and tried to play some, but didn’t sustain a full game.

And when you play an undefeated Senator team that some say might be one of the best in program history, you need to be firing on all cylinders.

Nevertheless, Gooding won 43-6 behind Colston Loveland’s one receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns. Kurtis Adkinson threw for a touchdown and rushed for another. The defense had five takeaways, including an interception from Loveland.

The Wildcats would then need to beat Buhl, who just knocked off Kimberly the week prior for the first time in 12 years. Filer came from behind to win 37-18, forcing a Kansas City Playoff.

Since they’re all 1-2 in the SCIC, Buhl, Filer and Kimberly will now compete for the second and final spot to the 3A state playoffs on Monday, October 25 at Twin Falls High School beginning at 6 p.m. According to Kimberly athletic director Kirby Bright, the teams will begin on the 40-yard line.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.