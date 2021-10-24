Community Coalition of Idaho helps clear out Magic Valley medicine cabinets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day across the United States, and the Community Coalition of Idaho partnered with South Central Public Health to remove unnecessary drugs from Magic Valley medicine cabinets.

The biannual event helps to ensure that prescription and over-the-counter drugs are discarded properly, as those put in the trash or flushed down the toilet can have negative effects on the water supply and the environment.

Not only are these events environmentally helpful, but they also make sure that your medicines do not end up in the wrong hands.

“A lot of times your medicine cabinets tend to be where your teenagers go to get their party supplies,” says Community Coalition of Idaho Executive Director David Phillips. “If these drugs aren’t available in the medicine cabinet, our kids are less likely to have things they’re going to misuse.”

If you missed today’s event but still need to discard medicines, you can contact local pharmacies or law enforcement to find a drop-off center near you.

