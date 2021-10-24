Advertisement

Community Coalition of Idaho helps clear out Magic Valley medicine cabinets

Not only are these events environmentally helpful, but they also make sure that your medicines do not end up in the wrong hands.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day across the United States, and the Community Coalition of Idaho partnered with South Central Public Health to remove unnecessary drugs from Magic Valley medicine cabinets.

The biannual event helps to ensure that prescription and over-the-counter drugs are discarded properly, as those put in the trash or flushed down the toilet can have negative effects on the water supply and the environment.

Not only are these events environmentally helpful, but they also make sure that your medicines do not end up in the wrong hands.

“A lot of times your medicine cabinets tend to be where your teenagers go to get their party supplies,” says Community Coalition of Idaho Executive Director David Phillips. “If these drugs aren’t available in the medicine cabinet, our kids are less likely to have things they’re going to misuse.”

If you missed today’s event but still need to discard medicines, you can contact local pharmacies or law enforcement to find a drop-off center near you.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says