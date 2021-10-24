CSI Volleyball’s upset attempt of USU Eastern falls short

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho celebrated Sophomore Day, honoring the 10 athletes who’ve given two or three years to the program.

Despite a team-high 16 kills from Heavenly Campbell, the Golden Eagles couldn’t contain Kamryn Wiese and Alyssa Simmons. The Eagles tallied 17 and 15 kills respectively and USU-Eastern won 3-1.

Sammy Perry added 10 kills for the Eagles, while Yale Spoja scored just as many for the Golden Eagles.

Arguably playing her best match of the season, Miyu Tsurumaki was nearly perfect on serve receive with 36 passes and only one errant. She also led the defense with 20 digs.

“I just do only digs and serve receive and I have to helping others to dig the ball, that’s the only thing I think about on the court,” Tsurumaki said.

We also caught up with Pia Selke who didn’t miss a single one of her 17 serves and had six kills. She’s third on the team with 118 kills on the season.

“It doesn’t matter who is our opponent, if we just play like we did in the third set, and if we can just pull everything together, I think we have a pretty good chance,” Selke exclaimed.

CSI, now 14-10 overall and 4-4 in conference play, travels to Southern Nevada and Snow College to finish regular season play next week

