Superhero Fairy Day collects donations to support CASA in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It started as a birthday celebration for her daughter, but Tiffany Eckles couldn’t let the Superhero Fairy Day legacy die and the tradition has carried on, spreading joy for a worthy cause.

“It’s just good to see all the smiling faces of parents and kids coming in and knowing what the cause is about,” said Eckles.

The day, filled with zip lines, face paint and many more activities, is a donation event for CASA in Twin Falls.

The combination of fun and charity presents a special opportunity for parents to show their children the importance of giving back, all while having a good time.

“I love that it’s for CASA, what a great cause, kids helping other kids,” said Shawnee Burt who has taken her kids to the event for years. “We always pick a blanket or pillow to bring, or you can donate, which I think is wonderful. Then, once we get here the kids get to face fears as well.”

The entry fee is either a donation of $10 or pillows and blankets, all of which help CASA continue its mission of helping foster children.

For parents, it is a special opportunity to show teach their children why it is important to help those around them and the hands-on approach can help that lesson hit home.

“I like to try and let my kids pick out the item we bring and tell them about children that could really use it,” said Burt. “It’s a really great opportunity as a parent for me.”

For Eckles, organizing the event, year after year reminds her of the joy it brings to see her community help each other.

“The feeling I get from it, for me, it always just feels like Christmas,” Eckles said. That gift of giving, basically and just sharing something and bringing the community together. It’s a win for everybody, that’s what it feels like.”

