Advertisement

Twin Falls wins first-ever girls soccer state title

The Bruins beat Vallivue 3-0 in the championship match Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:23 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls quest for a girls soccer state title is now complete. After losing their first match of the season to Highland, the Bruins won 18 in a row to claim their first state title.

The culmination came Saturday in the championship match at Middleton High School.

(1) Twin Falls 3, (6) Vallivue 0

Twin Falls, the top-ranked team in 4A, scored two goals in the first half against Vallivue.

Ava Schroeder scored the first goal. The sophomore said she had a dream about barely missing out on a goal Friday night.

“(In my dream) It hit the goalpost and went out and I was like ‘oh crap,’ but then I actually hit the goal this time so it was pretty awesome,” Schroeder said.

In the second half, the Bruins added another in a mostly stress-free finish. After finishing as the runner-up a year ago, Twin Falls is the 4A girls soccer state champion.

“I think it sets a new level of expectations for the next few years, And I am really excited for the years to come,” said Goalkeeper Sydney Jund (KMVT apologizes for the typo in spelling during TV broadcast).

4A Boys third-place match

Jerome 3, Hillcrest 2

4A Boys consolation final

Canyon Ridge 2, Caldwell 1

The Riverhawks will bring home the consolation and sportsmanship trophies.

The Riverhawks pose with the Consolation and Sportsmanship trophies following the 4A Boys...
The Riverhawks pose with the Consolation and Sportsmanship trophies following the 4A Boys Soccer Tournament.(Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

The Golden Eagles played the Eagles tough, but USU Eastern's top hitters proved to be too much.
CSI Volleyball’s upset attempt of USU Eastern falls short
Sun Valley falls just short against powerhouse Fruitland in state championship game
Sun Valley falls just short against powerhouse Fruitland in state championship game
The Bruins beat Vallivue 3-0 in the championship match
Twin Falls wins first-ever girls soccer state title
Despite a team-high 16 kills from Heavenly Campbell, the Golden Eagles couldn’t contain Kamryn...
CSI fights hard against USU Eastern, but their attempt falls short