Twin Falls wins first-ever girls soccer state title
The Bruins beat Vallivue 3-0 in the championship match Saturday
MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls quest for a girls soccer state title is now complete. After losing their first match of the season to Highland, the Bruins won 18 in a row to claim their first state title.
The culmination came Saturday in the championship match at Middleton High School.
(1) Twin Falls 3, (6) Vallivue 0
Twin Falls, the top-ranked team in 4A, scored two goals in the first half against Vallivue.
Ava Schroeder scored the first goal. The sophomore said she had a dream about barely missing out on a goal Friday night.
“(In my dream) It hit the goalpost and went out and I was like ‘oh crap,’ but then I actually hit the goal this time so it was pretty awesome,” Schroeder said.
In the second half, the Bruins added another in a mostly stress-free finish. After finishing as the runner-up a year ago, Twin Falls is the 4A girls soccer state champion.
“I think it sets a new level of expectations for the next few years, And I am really excited for the years to come,” said Goalkeeper Sydney Jund (KMVT apologizes for the typo in spelling during TV broadcast).
4A Boys third-place match
Jerome 3, Hillcrest 2
4A Boys consolation final
Canyon Ridge 2, Caldwell 1
The Riverhawks will bring home the consolation and sportsmanship trophies.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.