Twin Falls wins first-ever girls soccer state title

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls quest for a girls soccer state title is now complete. After losing their first match of the season to Highland, the Bruins won 18 in a row to claim their first state title.

The culmination came Saturday in the championship match at Middleton High School.

(1) Twin Falls 3, (6) Vallivue 0

Twin Falls, the top-ranked team in 4A, scored two goals in the first half against Vallivue.

Ava Schroeder scored the first goal. The sophomore said she had a dream about barely missing out on a goal Friday night.

“(In my dream) It hit the goalpost and went out and I was like ‘oh crap,’ but then I actually hit the goal this time so it was pretty awesome,” Schroeder said.

In the second half, the Bruins added another in a mostly stress-free finish. After finishing as the runner-up a year ago, Twin Falls is the 4A girls soccer state champion.

“I think it sets a new level of expectations for the next few years, And I am really excited for the years to come,” said Goalkeeper Sydney Jund (KMVT apologizes for the typo in spelling during TV broadcast).

4A Boys third-place match

Jerome 3, Hillcrest 2

4A Boys consolation final

Canyon Ridge 2, Caldwell 1

The Riverhawks will bring home the consolation and sportsmanship trophies.

The Riverhawks pose with the Consolation and Sportsmanship trophies following the 4A Boys Soccer Tournament. (Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer)

