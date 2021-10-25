Advertisement

Balancing investigations with empathy

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley knows getting things wrong is not an option
Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley knows getting things wrong is not an option(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gabby Petito case has rocked the nation. It has also put a focus on identifying people and helping many deal with grief.

Twin Falls County coroner Gene Turley knows getting things wrong is not an option. In some cases, decisions may take time.

“You only get one shot at it,” he said. “We want to be correct on our identification, we don’t want to put that family through more than what they are going through now,” said Turley.

While Turley tries to stay as professional as possible, having empathy for grieving families’ situation is a part of his career.

“I’ll visit the family a day or two later after the death of their loved ones to make sure they are okay and if they have any questions,” said Turley.

While the Coroner’s Office works on the medical side of a death, in a criminal case law enforcement is also investigating.

The following is a part of a statement from Idaho State Police about vehicle crashes and their sensitivity.

“While launching criminal investigations, it’s also recognized that being involved or having a loved one involved in a vehicle crash may be the most traumatic thing to ever occur to an individual or family.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Two killed, four injured in mall shooting
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

Voter-driven ballot initiatives, which act as a check on the Legislature, have become a major...
Idaho leaders OK paying legal fees in ballot initiative case
At the start of last year, People’s Rights had just under 22,000 members nationally, according...
Ammon Bundy: Report on far-right group undercounted members
Seat 1 candidates make case for City Council.
Seat 1 candidates make case for City Council
Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus...
Who is eligible for a booster shot?
The self-help housing program is an application process where qualified families can apply to...
Families break ground on housing program