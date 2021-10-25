Balancing investigations with empathy

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gabby Petito case has rocked the nation. It has also put a focus on identifying people and helping many deal with grief.

Twin Falls County coroner Gene Turley knows getting things wrong is not an option. In some cases, decisions may take time.

“You only get one shot at it,” he said. “We want to be correct on our identification, we don’t want to put that family through more than what they are going through now,” said Turley.

While Turley tries to stay as professional as possible, having empathy for grieving families’ situation is a part of his career.

“I’ll visit the family a day or two later after the death of their loved ones to make sure they are okay and if they have any questions,” said Turley.

While the Coroner’s Office works on the medical side of a death, in a criminal case law enforcement is also investigating.

The following is a part of a statement from Idaho State Police about vehicle crashes and their sensitivity.

“While launching criminal investigations, it’s also recognized that being involved or having a loved one involved in a vehicle crash may be the most traumatic thing to ever occur to an individual or family.”

