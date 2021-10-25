The city of Rupert celebrates Halloween with different festivities

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Rupert is celebrating Halloween all week long, with different events and festivities for the whole family.

The Historic Wilson Theatre was transformed into a Magic Castle for the annual Wilson Wizarding Experience.

“When you come you get sorted into your house of earth, of wind, of fire, and of water, and when you come it is straight magic,” said Kris Faux, the administrator for the theatre.

The Wilson Wizarding Experience takes place over 3 days, and is run entirely by volunteers.

“The really special thing about the Wilson Theatre is that the people in this area own it, that’s what makes it special, the people in this area own it,” said Faux.

“We all do our best, we all know that when we walk in that building, it is ours, we respect it, we love it, and we do everything we can to keep it,” said Tasha Jensen, the director of the show.

The Wilson Wizarding Experience is only one of the many events taking place between now and Halloween.

Some events are, the Family Fun Night on Saturday, October 30th, and a magic show on Thursday October 28th.

They will be having Witch’s Night Out on Friday October 29th, and of course the annual Trunk or Treat around the Rupert Square on Saturday October 30th.

“Lots of fun though, Rupert is really on the map, lots of people often say it’s a hallmark movie, we feel like we are in Mayberry, it’s just the right size and you feel very close to your community, come on out and enjoy it, we don’t care where you’re from in Idaho, Rupert can be your home too,” said Fuax.

