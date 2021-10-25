Election day has special meaning for Bosnian refugee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early voting has begun in Twin Falls County and for one young woman, casting her vote takes on a whole new meaning.

Amra Mujic came to the United States as a Bosnian refugee when she was a young child and was able to vote in an election for the first time this week.

“It’s such a great opportunity to come here and realize everything that I have, all the opportunities that I get to do and realize coming from a country that had nothing to something that I have everything, and I don’t want to take that for granted ever,” said Mujic.

She is the first person in her family who has ever voted and says she considers it a privilege.

“Voting over there (in Bosnia) is taken super for granted, people over there feel like voting doesn’t really matter or their voices don’t count,” she said. “The vote doesn’t count, so not many people physically go out and vote. They are like whatever happens happens, but here I feel like we need change and one way we can do that is by going out and voting.”

Voting rights are not automatic for refugees, however, as a lengthy process is required even after obtaining U.S. citizenship.

“Once they become a United States citizen, they need to update their records through the DMV, through their driver’s license, and that will then record them as a citizen, so when we go to register them to vote, it will recognize them as a citizen of the United States,” said county clerk Kristina Glascock.

Amra was able to register to vote and vote all on the same day, and she says the feeling she felt was indescribable.

“(It) just means so much to me, I’m so thankful that I can be here and try to make a change,” Mujic said. “And by doing that just get out and vote, you know.”

