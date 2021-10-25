Evans, Marjorie “Sherry”

TWIN FALLS—In loving memory of Marjorie “Sherry” Evans, a 93-year-old resident of Twin Falls, who passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Mom, you blessed and touched so many lives with your beaming smile, lighting up a room. Your love and compassion touched so many hearts. Your warm embrace lifted our souls. Your gentle maternal wisdom taught us life lessons. Your humor and zest for life, brightened our days leaving us with the gift of cherished memories. You were a pioneer of courage and strength, as you always said, “I’ve got my heels dug in!” It was time to relax and let go when God called you home to eternal peace. Your legacy will live on and we will deeply miss you.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Ashley and Narrah Bishop; her husband, Grady Evans; her sons, Bill and Gary Evans; one grandson, William Gary Evans; and her sister Louise Basden.

She is survived by her daughters, Glenna McCoy, and Sue (Earl) Ernst; her son, Kenneth Evans; and her grandkids; great grandkids; great great grandkids; and her sister, Jewell McGee.

Our family would like to express special appreciation for the loving care given by the staff of Hospice Visions, and a very special thank you for her personal care givers, Maggie Wilsey and Darlene Lassiter.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Burley.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SPCA or DAV.