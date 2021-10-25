Families break ground on housing program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight families were able to break ground Monday on their new homes as part of the South-Central Community Action Partnership’s self-help housing program.

The self-help housing program is an application process where qualified families can apply to construct and move into a home. The families provide 35 hours per week of labor on the home and are able to pay off the rest of the home over time.

Pierce Cross, one of the people who will be building a home, has lived in this area since 2013 is still renting. He says this opportunity is going to be life-changing for him.

“It’s going to be fantastic for me, I really wanted a house for a long time,” Cross said. “I’m tired of being in that rental, when I can get into my house, I can decorate it the way I want it, it’s going to be my design.”

This makes 84 families that have been able to build their own home since the program began.

