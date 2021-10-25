Idaho drivers paying more than the national average

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is a time of thrills and chills, but this year, drivers across the country are in for a fright when they stop to fill up.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gas hit $3.39 per gallon this week, the highest it’s been since September 2014. Rising fuel demand, tightening supplies, and the high price of crude oil are all playing a part in higher prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, at $3.72 per gallon, Idaho drivers are paying much more than the U.S. average, but prices here have been slowly falling since Labor Day. This week, Idaho traded places with Alaska, dropping to 7th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

“The rising price of crude oil, now climbing toward $84 per barrel, is a bad omen, but it doesn’t appear to be changing anyone’s driving behavior just yet,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Fuel demand jumped by nearly 400,000 barrels per day this week, which suggests that people are determined to push through the pain at the pump to continue their normal activities.”

