Idaho health officials speak about long-lasting healthcare changes due to the pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In March 2020, as coronavirus started to make moves across the United States, the would-be impact of the virus was uncertain.

First, it was 15 days to slow the spread, then the virus would be gone by Easter but now, it is certain that the virus is here for the long haul.

During a press conference, KMVT spoke with Idaho Health officials about in what ways the pandemic has changed Idaho’s healthcare system, for better or worse.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn agrees this virus is here to stay and hopes Idahoans take a proactive approach to keep themselves, their families and their community safe.

“Very few of us think that COVID will disappear,” Dr. Hahn said. “It is more likely, at this point, to turn into something where kind of like flu get an annual booster or something like tetanus we get something every ten years.”

Dr. Hahn added that not all has been bad when it comes to the pandemic, it forced the healthcare system to reevaluate the way it provides to the community and some aspects are here to stay.

“I think we all believe telehealth is here to stay,” said Dr. Hahn. “It’s certainly a really great thing for people living in more remote communities, where maybe they used to have to drive quite a ways to get health care and, in some cases, now can do that remotely. I think that’s a positive, if you will, out of this.”

The challenges brought on by the pandemic will continue to mold the future of healthcare in Idaho Dr. Hahn says the system will do what it takes to keep people safe.

