Phillips, Randy George

RUPERT—Randy George Phillips passed away peacefully at his home north of Rupert, Idaho, the afternoon of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 71.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on September 15, 1950, and was one of six children born to Jean Phillips and Vernon “Callan” Phillips. Randy moved with his family at the age of eight to Minidoka County. Randy graduated from Minico High School in 1968 and some years later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Botany from the University of Idaho.

Randy spent most of his life in the Mini-Cassia area and spent many years working in the agricultural industry. He was an avid camper and would spend as much time as possible in the summer months camping in his VW Van and later with his tear drop camp trailer that he refurbished himself. One of Randy’s favorite events to attend was the annual Burning Man festival held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. The many friends that Randy made throughout the years looked forward to seeing Randy sporting his kilt while attending the Burning Man festival.

One of Randy’s desires was to build and live in an authentic Mongolian yurt. He made that desire a reality by ordering a yurt and furnishings directly from Mongolia and built it with the assistance of his sisters, Louise and Robyn, in their backyard in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Randy was a talented man and made many beautiful hand-crafted wood items for friends and family. He also loved working on his collection of vintage cars and motorcycles and his neighbors appreciated Randy’s home at Christmas time as he would place lanterns along his driveway in the evening for all to enjoy. Though some saw him as a quiet gentle man, he also had a keen and impish sense of humor that will be missed by all.

He is survived by his sisters, Louise Rasmussen and Robyn Hardman, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico; stepbrother, Randy Hanshew of Rupert, Idaho; and stepsister, Sherri Anderson of Savannah, Georgia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Joan Phillips, Jamie Rasmussen and Janet Phillips; and stepbrother Steven Hanshew.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, October 28, at Taylor Cemetery, located at 720 E. 129 S., of Idaho Falls, Idaho.