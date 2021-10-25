Seat 1 candidates make case for City Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Eastside Baptist Church last Thursday night, four of the five people running for Seat 1 attended a meet the candidate’s forum organized by the pastors.

During the night, the candidates were asked a series of questions by the moderator. The first one had to do with abortion, and whether the candidates support making Twin Falls a sanctuary city for the unborn. Military veteran James Piersol said as a Christian, he would like to see abortion ended. Craig Kelley however, said the question is a complicated one because Idaho is a Dillon Rule state.

“It basically means City Council cannot decide on any plan regarding this issue,” said Kelley. “Not that that doesn’t mean citizens can’t exercise their right to bring it forward, but as far as governing on a decision at the local level that has to come from the legislature.”

School teacher Patrick Patterson said he doesn’t support Planned Parenthood’s practices and agreed with a lot of what Kelley said. However, realtor Tara Rueda shocked many by saying she is pro-choice.

“I would never want somebody to make that choice for me,” she said. “I am pro-choice because I have lived through the consequences of a really terrible relationship and I would never want a woman faced with choices, I would never want a woman to face with the choice to begin with.”

When it came to a question about COVID-19, all the candidates agreed that people should not be prevented from gathering and attending church and that face coverings and vaccines should be a matter of personal choice. Kelley though said he did agree with private property rights.

“Owners of their property have the right to do what they want on their property,” Kelley said. “So if a business wants to enact a mask mandate that’s fine, I don’t have to go there.”

Audiences members also had a chance to ask candidates questions. One of them had to do with gun rights and making Twin Falls a second amendment city, something all the candidates showed support for.

“But I would be open to supporting an amendment and telling people they can exercise their right to carry,” said Patterson.

“I know it is not the firearm that hurts people, it’s other people that hurt other people, whether negligent or on purpose,” said James Piersol.

At the end of the night, all the candidates reminded people to get and vote. “The fact that there is this many candidates running for open seats should get you excited as well,” said Kelley.

Jason Brown was the one absent candidate at the forum. However, he did deliver a letter to explain to the audience members why he couldn’t attend. He had a prior commitment to attend the Twin Falls firefighters local 1556 meeting and he wanted to uphold his commitment to our local firefighters.

