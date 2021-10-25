Advertisement

Shooting reported at a mall in Boise

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: Boise police say five people and a Boise Police officer were injured.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Boise Police say there is no further information indicating additional threats at this time.

UPDATE: Police have closed northbound and southbound between Franklin and Emerald.

Officers in Boise are responding to reports of shots fired at the mall on North Milwaukee Street.

According to the Boise Police Department, there are multiple reports of injuries and one person is in custody.

KMVT will provide updates on this story as they become available.

