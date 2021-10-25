Shooting reported at a mall in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: Boise police say five people and a Boise Police officer were injured.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Boise Police say there is no further information indicating additional threats at this time.

UPDATE: Police have closed northbound and southbound between Franklin and Emerald.

Officers in Boise are responding to reports of shots fired at the mall on North Milwaukee Street.

According to the Boise Police Department, there are multiple reports of injuries and one person is in custody.

Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

