Shoshone residents prepare for vote on mult-million dollar bond

SHOSHONE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Nov. 2, residents of Shoshone will be able to vote on an over $4.3 million revenue bond in an effort to upgrade the city’s municipal water system.

According to the City of Shoshone, two years ago an engineering assessment of the city’s municipal water system found multiple violations which need correcting as well as improvements to the system that need to be made.

The City says the revenue bond will aim to bring the system into regulatory compliance. Shoshone City Mayor Dan Pierson says there have not been any major water system improvements in over 40 years. He adds these improvements are important in case of an emergency.

“Right now, the City of Shoshone has 79,000 gallons of stored water and for a town this size, the fire recommendation is roughly 400,000 gallons,” he said. “So we need to increase our storage capacity and with that, we need to have some backup power generation.”

Residents are encouraged to attend a public meeting on Oct. 27 at 7p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center where they can learn more about this bond election.

