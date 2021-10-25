Advertisement

Twin Falls Reservoir will drop during dam inspection

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Wednesday evening, the reservoir above the Twin Falls Power Plant will be lowered by around two feet. The planned drop is to allow for an inspection of the dam. Access to the Twin Falls Park boat ramp will be restricted.

Due to the decreased water levels, some boats will not be able to launch. Idaho Power urges boaters to use extra caution while using the ramp during this time.

Idaho Power engineers will complete their inspection of the dam this Thursday. The water levels should return to normal sometime Friday, Idaho Power said in a press release, depending on the water flow coming from upstream.

