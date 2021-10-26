Advertisement

Buhl wins tiebreaker, headed to playoffs for first time since 2014

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a tiebreaker for the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference’s second spot at state, Buhl beat Kimberly and Filer to book their first trip to the playoffs since 2014.

The Kansas City tiebreaker was used as a result of all three teams being 1-2 in conference play.

Buhl beat Kimberly in the first tiebreaker (each team gets the ball from the 40-yard line), Filer beat Kimberly in the second.

This meant it came down to Filer and Buhl. Even though Filer beat Buhl 37-18 on Friday to force the tiebreaker, the Indians won on their third possession Monday with a touchdown run from Jayce Bower.

“I don’t know whether to cry or to laugh, it was great, we had a tough night Friday, but I believe in my team, and they believe in me, and it’s just a great time,” said Bower. “I love being around these guys, I love seeing the smiles on their face, I’m never taking stuff for credit, I think it’s all them.”

Allyn Reynolds is in his first season with Buhl and has the Indians in the playoffs. Reynolds was emotional in a postgame interview.

“I’m just really proud of our kids, alright, I’ve been around some good football teams, but this is a special group,” said Reynolds. “They’ve been through a lot of stuff the last few years, and our seniors hung tough.”

Fittingly, the tiebreaker was played at Twin Falls High School, a place coach Reynolds spent 13 years as head coach.

The Indians will travel to 8-1 Weiser on Friday. Buhl lost 34-6 to the Wolverines in the first game of this season.

