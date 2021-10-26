Halloween driving tips from AAA

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year, with children twice as likely to be killed by a car on Halloween night as on any other night. With more trick-or-treaters expected to participate this year, AAA reminds drivers and parents to exercise caution.

“A lot of people skipped trick-or-treating and Halloween parties last year due to the pandemic, so we can all use a little refresher on how to protect the large number of pedestrians and cyclists who may choose to be out and about this time,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “While everyone should have a safety mindset, the primary responsibility falls on drivers to stay engaged behind the wheel.”

