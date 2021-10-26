Advertisement

Halloween driving tips from AAA

AAA gives safe driving tips for this Halloween
AAA gives safe driving tips for this Halloween
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year, with children twice as likely to be killed by a car on Halloween night as on any other night.  With more trick-or-treaters expected to participate this year, AAA reminds drivers and parents to exercise caution.

“A lot of people skipped trick-or-treating and Halloween parties last year due to the pandemic, so we can all use a little refresher on how to protect the large number of pedestrians and cyclists who may choose to be out and about this time,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “While everyone should have a safety mindset, the primary responsibility falls on drivers to stay engaged behind the wheel.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Two killed, five injured in mall shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Idaho State of Board of Education’s Chief Academic Officer T.J. Bliss says it will enable...
Online Idaho seeks to bring down college costs
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in...
Idaho lawmakers to reconvene legislature in November
Voter-driven ballot initiatives, which act as a check on the Legislature, have become a major...
Idaho leaders OK paying legal fees in ballot initiative case
At the start of last year, People’s Rights had just under 22,000 members nationally, according...
Ammon Bundy: Report on far-right group undercounted members