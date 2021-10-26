Lab confirmation of flu complicating Idaho’s current health crisis

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — During their weekly media briefing, officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said there has been laboratory confirmation of the seasonal flu in Idaho. This, they say, is complicating a healthcare system that is still battling high COVID-19 cases and ongoing Crisis Standards of Care.

Officials said some areas of the state are still seeing a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. They add the confirmation of seasonal flu in Idaho means hospital capacity could remain a major concern as both viruses circulate through the community.

“As flu cases begin to mount this early in the year, our hospitals are very full and still operating under Crisis Standards of Care,” said Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch. “We will not be able to readily retract from our Crisis Standards of Care.”

Officials additionally said flu vaccines are important this year, and you can make an appointment today by visiting your local pharmacy.

