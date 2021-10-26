Advertisement

Online Idaho seeks to bring down college costs

The program was funded last year through COVID-19 relief funds
Idaho State of Board of Education’s Chief Academic Officer T.J. Bliss says it will enable students to get a degree or certificate or degree no matter where they live.(KOLN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho is looking to make college more affordable with online courses. Online Idaho will be a collaborative effort by various Idaho state agencies and all of Idaho’s higher education institutions to build a fully online learning experience.

“We already have a robust set of career technical and academic courses available online from our institutions. As we work together across institutions, this portfolio grows – yielding more potential,” said Dr. Jonathan Lashley, Associate Chief Academic Office at the Idaho State Board of Education. “A common platform lets our institutions focus on what students ‘want to learn’ first because they share capacity in delivering course and degree options that can reach every Idahoan.  This is what ‘systemness’ looks like and it presents great access and affordability to our education community.”

The Idaho State Board of Education says it is targeting college students currently enrolled college students in need of more flexible class schedules, residents wanting to pursue college coursework but can’t do so, and adult learners wanting a certificate or to finish a degree.

Idaho State of Board of Education’s Chief Academic Officer T.J. Bliss says it will enable students to get a degree or certificate or degree no matter where they live.

“Currently, students can only take courses when they are offered at their own institution, even if that occurs later than when the student really needs a course, and sometimes it happens out of sequence,” Bliss said. “With eight institutions involved, students will be able take common online courses from institutions when they need them, not just when the courses are available at their own institutions.”

