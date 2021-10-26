Revisiting what to do in an active shooter situation with an expert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Back in March, active assailant expert Morgan Ballis took KMVT through a store while speaking to how people who find themselves in the unfortunate occurrence of an active shooting can protect themselves.

“During any crisis, whether it’s an avalanche or an active shooter, we go through this process and it’s denial, deliberation, action,” said Ballis. “The one thing we don’t have enough of in any crisis is time so the goal is to get through that process as quickly as possible.”

Ballis says if, for example, you’re at the register at the front of a store when an assailant enters the building, he gives preference to distracting or interrupting the assailant over trying to hide.

“Because if all I do is hide here, it’s just a matter of luck on whether or not that assailant targets me or walks past me,” said Ballis. “No matter what you’re doing, at the end of the day, you’re trying to buy time.”

Overall, Ballis says he does not want people to live their life in fear, but rather be aware of what to do if they are present during an active shooter situation.

