Sheriff Tom Carter speaks on Boise shooting

Sheriff Tom Carter spoke to KMVT about the shooting in Boise. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Events like the shooting at a Boise mall impact everyone, including law enforcement veterans like Twin Falls Sheriff Tom Carter.

“It’s something that just tears at your heart,” he said. “There’s people in there that was doing nothing more than going to the mall and now they’re dead. There was a policeman there that got hurt, got shot, and he needed to go home to his family and now he’s got problems.”

“From a law enforcement standpoint, it’s something we dread, you train for it, we train and we train and no matter how much you train, when it happens, you react the way you’re supposed to but it doesn’t make you any less human to have it hurt.”

A big reason for people moving to Idaho recently is the relatively low crime rate, but Sheriff Carter says the days of being able to leave things unlocked are over.

“In the past 10 years, it’s changed a lot,” said Carter. “In the past five years, it’s changed more because of the influx of people we’re getting here and I don’t blame ‘em. I’m all about progressive everything you know, if people need to come here to get away from something worse there then I welcome it. However, that being said, we’ve also got more crime because of it.”

Idaho has never had a mass shooting in its history, including Monday’s event, but Sheriff Carter is concerned that it’s only a matter of time.

“What they worry about now that they didn’t necessarily used to worry about as much is active shooter situations,” said Carter. “Ever since Columbine, I think that was probably the first one that got everybody’s attention, and they thought it was abominable. Since then we’ve had lots more of em, we’ve all been sitting here reading about it in the paper, watching it every night on the news, but it’s always been somewhere else. And now all of the sudden it’s in our own back yard and it horrifies us.”

