State volleyball pairings are set

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Eight local volleyball teams are vying for a state title, as the 2021 IHSAA State Volleyball Championships run October 29-20.

4A: Post Falls High School

(8) Nampa (12-10) vs. (1) Wood River (25-7) Friday at 9 a.m.

(6) Century (19-19) vs. (3) Twin Falls (18-12) Friday at 9 a.m.

3A: Lake City High School

(6) Weiser (18-14) vs. (3) Kimberly (28-4) Friday at 9 a.m.

2A: Lakeland High School

(8) Declo (10-10) vs. (1) West Side (27-4) Friday at 9 a.m.

1A DI: Lewis Clark State College

(8) Oakley (14-5) vs. (1) Troy (20-3) Friday at 9 a.m.

(6) Grace (23-12) vs. (3) Murtaugh (17-3) Friday at 9 a.m.

1A DII: Lewiston High School

(8) Hansen (8-12) vs. (1) Horseshoe Bend (17-0) Friday at 9 a.m.

(6) Carey (8-10) vs. (3) Mackay (24-3) Friday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.