Advertisement

WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police say a man accused of arson in Hawaii chose a bizarre method to run away and the spectacle was captured on camera.

According to KHNL, the man allegedly set a fire Monday that triggered a small brush fire in North Kona.

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area and getting no shortage of attention along the way.

The man was subsequently arrested for the theft of the lawnmower, which was reported stolen, Hawaii County police said.

“He was riding the mower at the time of his arrest,” police added.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Two killed, five injured in mall shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police