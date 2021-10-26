Who is eligible for a booster shot?

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots have all been approved and authorized for use in the United States. KMVT spoke to officials to clarify who is currently eligible to receive a booster shot.

Officials with the South-Central Public Health District say all recipients of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible to receive a booster after two months have passed since their initial dose.

For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines initially, their eligibility is based on several factors including time and health risk factors.

“This is because (at) that point, even six months after your second dose, what research has determined is that most individuals will still have a very high level of immunity,” said Brianna Bodily of the South Central Public Health District.

Bodily adds those who have an immuno-suppressing factor like an illness, a medicine they are taking, or age they may qualify as could someone who is at high risk due to their job. The specifics of which groups are eligible for Pfizer or Moderna boosters can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.