Advertisement

Who is eligible for a booster shot?

Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus...
Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots have all been approved and authorized for use in the United States. KMVT spoke to officials to clarify who is currently eligible to receive a booster shot.

Officials with the South-Central Public Health District say all recipients of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible to receive a booster after two months have passed since their initial dose.

For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines initially, their eligibility is based on several factors including time and health risk factors.

“This is because (at) that point, even six months after your second dose, what research has determined is that most individuals will still have a very high level of immunity,” said Brianna Bodily of the South Central Public Health District.

Bodily adds those who have an immuno-suppressing factor like an illness, a medicine they are taking, or age they may qualify as could someone who is at high risk due to their job. The specifics of which groups are eligible for Pfizer or Moderna boosters can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Two killed, four injured in mall shooting
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

Voter-driven ballot initiatives, which act as a check on the Legislature, have become a major...
Idaho leaders OK paying legal fees in ballot initiative case
At the start of last year, People’s Rights had just under 22,000 members nationally, according...
Ammon Bundy: Report on far-right group undercounted members
Seat 1 candidates make case for City Council.
Seat 1 candidates make case for City Council
The self-help housing program is an application process where qualified families can apply to...
Families break ground on housing program