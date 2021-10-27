Advertisement

Behind the Business: Wallace Tiny Farm

While this has become a popular trend across the country, it hasn’t yet caught fire here in Idaho
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One new trend is catching fire across the country: Goat Yoga. “Goat yoga is basically yoga with goats,” says Jessica Wallace, owner of Wallace Tiny Farm, a new goat yoga studio in the Magic Valley.

“They either climb on you, walk around you, jump, do whatever they want, but it also helps you to stay centered,” Wallace said. “Even though there is a goat that could jump on you, it actually makes you stronger in the yoga world.”

“Goat yoga is not in Idaho currently and it should be,” says Wallace. “I just want to share my goats, they’re awesome.”

In addition to the yoga business, Wallace is inspired by her son to give back to the community.

“There will also be a nonprofit for special needs, juveniles at risk that’s going to be called ‘Jackson’s Paradise’ after my son. He’s high-functioning autistic. We’re just going to do goat therapy where we’ll have kids either come out here or I could take the goats to them,” says Wallace.

The grand opening will be the weekend after Western Days on Fafnir Drive in Kimberly. The area will be complete with goat yoga, goat therapy, and other booths full of goat related products. “It’ll be a big event for the grand opening,” said Wallace.

Appointments can be made by emailing wallacetinyfarm@gmail.com or by calling (208)-358-4165. Each session will cost $30 per person.

