City of Rupert offers condolences for shooting victim

The City of Rupert's Facebook page posted condolences to the family of a Rupert man killed in...
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Condolences for the families of those lost in the shooting at the Towne Square Mall continue to come in. On Tuesday, The City of Rupert posted on their Facebook page and said in-part:

“The City of Rupert would like to offer our heart-felt condolences to the family of Mr. Arguelles in their time of grief. The City of Rupert offers its support to those investigating the shooting. Our thanks for first responders and our sincere sympathy to all those who were affected by this senseless act of violence.”

