Idaho makes gains in student achievement, report says

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study released by Education Week shows that the state of Idaho’s ranking for student achievement is rising. According to the report, the Gem State now ranks 17th in the nation for student achievement.

That’s a rise that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra says is good news. “That’s particularly encouraging considering that our ranking for 2016 was 31st in the nation,” she said.

“And it’s gratifying because the rank is largely based on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the only assessment that gives us apples-to-apples comparisons with other states,” she continued.

The rankings are based the percentage of Idaho’s 4th and 8th graders considered proficient in the 2019 NAEP math and reading assessments, and NAEP score improvement since 2003.

The state earned grade of 73.3 out of a possible 100, up from a D+ in 2016. No states earned a grade of A. “We have made progress in each of the three categories every year,” said Ybarra, who took office in 2015. “This trend is very encouraging, and Idaho students, parents, and educators should be proud of this improvement in the most critical measure of our education system – student achievement.”

