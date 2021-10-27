Idaho Power to drop Twin Falls Reservoir for routine maintenance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power will begin dropping the Twin Falls Reservoir Wednesday by allowing more water to flow through their hydroelectric dam.

The drop is intended for routine inspection of the dam, as temperature fluctuations can cause shifting.

With better weather over the past few days, recreators are advised to use caution when loading and unloading boats from the reservoir, as the lower water levels could potentially cause issues.

“We want the public to know that it might be very difficult to get boats in and out of the ramps because the water levels could be so much lower,” says Tom Behm, an energy advisor for Idaho Power. “There might not be a lot of access to those ramps, so boats either might be stranded or you might just not be able to get them in there.”

Behm also says that smaller watercraft, such as kayaks, should not have issues going in and out of the water. The level drop will last until Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.