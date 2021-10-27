Idaho State Historical Society awarded $500,000

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has awarded the Idaho State Historical Society a grant of $500,000 as part of its Save America’s Treasures Program.

The program is intended to restore buildings and other structures considered significant. The funding will be used to help restore the Assay Office building in downtown Boise. The National Park Service announced more than $15 million in funding to help fund 49 restoration projects in 29 states.

The grant is the program’s maximum award possible. It will go towards addressing mechanical and electrical needs as well as getting better moisture infiltration in the basement and repairing finishes and fixtures.

