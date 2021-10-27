Advertisement

Idaho State Historical Society awarded $500,000

The purpose of the program is to preserve and restore significant American structures.(ISHS)
The purpose of the program is to preserve and restore significant American structures.(ISHS)(ISHS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Park Service has awarded the Idaho State Historical Society a grant of $500,000 as part of its Save America’s Treasures Program.

The program is intended to restore buildings and other structures considered significant. The funding will be used to help restore the Assay Office building in downtown Boise. The National Park Service announced more than $15 million in funding to help fund 49 restoration projects in 29 states.

The grant is the program’s maximum award possible. It will go towards addressing mechanical and electrical needs as well as getting better moisture infiltration in the basement and repairing finishes and fixtures.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Court leans toward school rights to curb campus campaigning
Expert Morgan Ballis details what you should do if you're in a potential active shooting...
Revisiting what to do in an active shooter situation with an expert
Sheriff Tom Carter spoke to KMVT about the shooting in Boise. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)
Sheriff Tom Carter speaks on Boise shooting
More than 675,000 people in the US have died from COVID, surpassing the number of deaths from...
Lab confirmation of flu complicating Idaho’s current health crisis