Idaho’s Senators push for action after military suicide increase

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both of Idaho’s Senators are pressing for action after a report finds an alarming 15% increase in military suicides.

According to the report, the increase in military suicides took place in 2020 compared to the year before. Now, Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined other Senators in urging the Pentagon to take immediate action to step up suicide prevention efforts with their Save our Service Members or SOS Act.

Senator Risch put out a statement on the legislation saying in-part, quote:

“The SOS Act calls on the Department of Defense to address and improve their suicide prevention efforts in order to save the lives of our nation’s heroes. We must protect our service-members just as they protect us.”

The SOS Act also aims to improve data collection, reduce the duplication of identical programs, and strengthen collaborations between offices.

