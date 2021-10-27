Magic Valley resident expresses concerns about the increasing amount of teens running away

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A child running away from home is an emotional and sometimes traumatic ordeal for any parent, especially when the child’s disappearance is a mystery. For about a month now there has been an alarming amount of chatter on social media about runaway teens in the Magic Valley area. One of the people actively posting information about runaway teens is Shane Klaas, of Shane Talks Politics.

KMVT had the opportunity to talk to Klaas about the situation, and he said to his knowledge about 15 kids have runaway, in a short period of time. He said they are being manipulated and lured away from their homes by possibly older adults and teenagers. They are then being exposed to sex, drugs, and alcohol. He said the age range is about 13 years of age up to 18, and it’s a mixture of girls and boys. Klaas said he finds the whole ordeal frightening.

“They are coaching them on leave your phone at home, sneak out, come get in the car, and we are going to take off, go party, and have a good time,” Klaas said. “If you can imagine if that was one of my own kids, I would want something done about it.”

When KMVT talked to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month, they said their information regarding runaway teens doesn’t match up with what Klaas and others are hearing.

“We have no reason to believe that the runaways that we are investigating right now are in danger, that there’s sex trafficking or drug trafficking,” said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer Lori Stewart.

The below message is not factual and has been investigated. Please do not post this information on social media as it just sends panic throughout our community. If we have valid information reference public safety concerns we will put that information out. pic.twitter.com/tYJrFYlJD0 — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) October 26, 2021

In light of the recent Boise shooting, and some misinformation regarding it, the Twin Falls Police Department said they are not aware at this time of any misinformation about runaway kids on social media. However, they are encouraging concerned residents to contact them, as they take every case seriously.

“Our social media is not monitored 24/7, so we don’t have somebody actively looking at it all times,” said Twin Falls Police Officer J.P O’Donnell. “So the quickest way I guess to converse is to call our dispatch number.”

Klaas said he hasn’t really had anyone accuse him of spreading misinformation on social media, and he wants people to know his information is coming from reliable community sources. He said he takes the situation very seriously, and when he has talked to individuals, he has found consistency and commonalities in the stories.

“It’s a combination of visiting with the parents, friends in the community who are helping to find the kids. It is some of the kids that are friends with them(runaways),” Klaas said.

He added there is some frustration from the community about law enforcement’s response to the runaway teen situation in the area, and he wouldn’t mind partnering with law enforcement by starting a community group or task force to assist them.

“We hear over and over again law enforcement is saying they don’t have the staff. They don’t have the manpower. They don’t have the time, which is something that needs to be addressed,” Klaas said.

He added all of the runaways that he knows of have been returned to their homes.

