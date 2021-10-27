New details about mall shooter being unveiled

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New details are coming to light about the Boise Towne Square Mall shooter. Documents obtained by our sister station KBOI in Boise say a trooper saw Jacob Berquist making a video at the state house.

During the incident, he was seen carrying a semi-automatic pistol holstered on his left hip. He also asked the Governor’s Office if Brad Little would want to do an interview and that he was a felon.

He said he wanted to ask Little his thoughts on felons being able to carry firearms. The investigation remains ongoing, but officials say it will take time.

“Whenever we look at an investigation like this, an active shooting with murderous intent, we will go through, contact family, we’ll look at colleagues,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. “Obviously in this day and age, that involves several different states. We’re leveraging our partnerships with several partners, the FBI particularly, to conduct several of those interviews for us.”

Lee added officials are currently going through his social media and electronic footprint.

