Nine football teams to participate in first round of state playoffs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first round of high school football playoffs involves most, but not all of the state eligible teams from District IV. Some of the conference champions don’t play until next week.
Murtaugh and Oakley are playing their games at neutral sites on Friday.
1A DII
10-28 2:00 PM: Camas County (2-6) at North Gem (7-1)
10-29 5:00 PM: Timberline (3-3) at Carey (8-0)
10-29 5:00 PM: Council (5-2) at Dietrich (5-3)
10-29 7:00 PM: Watersprings Christian (2-6) at Castleford (7-1)
1A DI
10-29 3:00 PM: Genesee (6-2-0) at Murtaugh (5-3-0) at Weiser High School
10-29 4:00 PM: Wallace (3-4-0) vs. Oakley HS (7-1-0) at Salmon River High School
3A
10-29 7:00 PM: Buhl (3-5-0) at Weiser (8-1-0)
4A
10-29 7:00 PM: Vallivue (5-4-0) at Minico (9-0-0)
10-29 7:00 PM: Twin Falls (7-2) at Bishop Kelly (7-2)
