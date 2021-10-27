Nine football teams to participate in first round of state playoffs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first round of high school football playoffs involves most, but not all of the state eligible teams from District IV. Some of the conference champions don’t play until next week.

Murtaugh and Oakley are playing their games at neutral sites on Friday.

1A DII

10-28 2:00 PM: Camas County (2-6) at North Gem (7-1)

10-29 5:00 PM: Timberline (3-3) at Carey (8-0)

10-29 5:00 PM: Council (5-2) at Dietrich (5-3)

10-29 7:00 PM: Watersprings Christian (2-6) at Castleford (7-1)

1A DI

10-29 3:00 PM: Genesee (6-2-0) at Murtaugh (5-3-0) at Weiser High School

10-29 4:00 PM: Wallace (3-4-0) vs. Oakley HS (7-1-0) at Salmon River High School

3A

10-29 7:00 PM: Buhl (3-5-0) at Weiser (8-1-0)

4A

10-29 7:00 PM: Vallivue (5-4-0) at Minico (9-0-0)

10-29 7:00 PM: Twin Falls (7-2) at Bishop Kelly (7-2)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.