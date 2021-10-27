Advertisement

Six arrested following fentanyl investigation

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six people are facing state and federal drug charges after an extensive investigation.

So far, more than 6,000 fentanyl pills and $100,000 in cash have been seized.

Officials with the Idaho State Police have confirmed that DEA, ISP, Twin Falls County along with the Mini Cassia Task Force, have been working together on an investigation involving a fentanyl trafficking operation here in southern Idaho..

This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing.

