Advertisement

Some Twin Falls residents express support for governmental switch

During a recent city council candidate forum, some expressed interest in having the Mayor be an...
During a recent city council candidate forum, some expressed interest in having the Mayor be an elected position(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some Twin Falls residents and city council candidates are saying they would be in support of Twin Falls switching to a strong mayor form of government. The City of Twin Falls has a city manager form of government currently.

The city manager oversees the day to day operations, and it is not an elected position like the city council is. Citizens also do not elect the mayor. Instead, the city council does.

During a recent city council candidate forum, some expressed interest in having the Mayor be an elected position, and having someone in charge who is held accountable by the voters.

One professor at CSI KMVT talked to says mid-size cities like Twin Falls have a city manager government because they don’t have the resources to pay a full-time Mayor and council, but a strong Mayoral government might help voter turnout.

“There is no doubt that (in) competitive party elections, more people turnout to vote than in often not that competitive, non partisan elections. It is just harder to vote,” said Perri Gardner, a professor at CSI.

Voter turnout for the upcoming city election is expected to be around 20%.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Suspect, victims, identified in Boise shooting
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Idaho's ranking for student achievement is on the rise, according to a new report
Idaho makes gains in student achievement, report says
Shane Klaas said he wouldn’t mind partnering with law enforcement by starting a community group...
Magic Valley resident expresses concerns about the increasing amount of teens running away
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Idaho's Senators are looking to pass the SOS Act, which they say will address and improve...
Idaho’s Senators push for action after military suicide increase