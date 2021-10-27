Some Twin Falls residents express support for governmental switch

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some Twin Falls residents and city council candidates are saying they would be in support of Twin Falls switching to a strong mayor form of government. The City of Twin Falls has a city manager form of government currently.

The city manager oversees the day to day operations, and it is not an elected position like the city council is. Citizens also do not elect the mayor. Instead, the city council does.

During a recent city council candidate forum, some expressed interest in having the Mayor be an elected position, and having someone in charge who is held accountable by the voters.

One professor at CSI KMVT talked to says mid-size cities like Twin Falls have a city manager government because they don’t have the resources to pay a full-time Mayor and council, but a strong Mayoral government might help voter turnout.

“There is no doubt that (in) competitive party elections, more people turnout to vote than in often not that competitive, non partisan elections. It is just harder to vote,” said Perri Gardner, a professor at CSI.

Voter turnout for the upcoming city election is expected to be around 20%.

