Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office finds missing hunter dead in his vehicle

The death is under investigation
Twin Falls Sherriff's Office Command Center
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said their Search and Rescue team along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office searched the South Hills over the weekend while looking for a missing hunter.

After what they said was an “intense and exhaustive” search that spanned hundreds of miles along Deadline Ridge from the Magic Mountain Ski Lodge to the Nevada state line, 55-year-old Dennie Kendall of Meridian was found deceased in his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the death is under investigation and they are working with the Twin Falls County Coroner.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, SIRCOMM dispatchers and a team of volunteers assisted in the search.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said “we wish to express our most sincere condolences and prayers to the Kendall family in their time of grief.”

