AAA report finds disparity between perceived driver safety and actual safety

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to new AAA research, many Americans have expressed a greater willingness to drive safely. But for some, there’s a major disparity between what they say is important and how they behave behind the wheel.

COVID-19 brought travel restrictions and the cancellation of many large-group gatherings, but the resulting drop in vehicle miles traveled was accompanied by a surprising surge in traffic deaths. In 2020, approximately 38,680 people were killed on U.S. roads, the most in 13 years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration points to impaired driving, speeding, and the failure to use seat belts as the main reasons for the increase.

“AAA’s research shows a profound disconnect between what people think is socially acceptable and what they actually do when they’re in the driver’s seat,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Good intentions are great, but it will take real commitment to make the roads safer for everyone.”

Most respondents view reading or typing a text or email on a hand-held cell phone while driving as very or extremely dangerous, and nearly all respondents believed that their loved ones would disapprove of these actions.

Despite these beliefs, nearly a quarter of drivers admitted to typing or sending a text or email at least once in the past 30 days. More than a third of drivers also reported talking and reading on a hand-held cell phone while behind the wheel.

In addition, more than half of respondents believe that speeding on a freeway is extremely or very dangerous, and roughly 85% of drivers feel the same way about running a red light.

About 60% of respondents felt that the police would catch a driver for going 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway, yet 45% reported having done so in the past 30 days.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports that in 2020, 78 traffic fatalities were associated with some form of aggressive driving.

