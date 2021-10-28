Advertisement

Annual Twin Falls Trick-or-Treat event expecting large turnout

Organizers said the event, which has been in existence for over 30 years, will be held on Oct. 30 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.
Downtown Twin Falls is gearing up for Saturday’s annual Trick-or-Treat event on Main Avenue
Downtown Twin Falls is gearing up for Saturday's annual Trick-or-Treat event on Main Avenue
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls is gearing up for Saturday’s annual Trick-or-Treat event on Main Avenue.

Organizers said the event, which has been in existence for over 30 years, will be held on Saturday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

In its infancy, the event hosted roughly 500 to 600 children and has since grown to host between 2,000 and 3,000 kids. Organizers expect the turnout to be high, and are hoping more businesses will decide to be involved this year.

“Anybody that has a business or an organization in the local area that would love to pitch in and hand out candy, they’re more than welcome,” said event organizer Susan Hall. “Just find a spot. They can back in and do it trunk-or-treat style where the rest of us that are downtown, we will actually be set up and working in front of the store.”

Organizers ask those driving downtown during the event to please be careful, as large crowds of people, including children, will be present.

Twin Falls Trick or Treat Event
Twin Falls Trick or Treat Event

