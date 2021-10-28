Boise man arrested after standoff with police

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man was arrested after a standoff with police. Police say Peter Thomas Kuyper was arrested after the standoff. They say he then tried to escape to an RV Park.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Department says they were trying to find the man after they received word a man was shooting at another vehicle in Meridian. He was booked into the Ada County Jail.

