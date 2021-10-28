Bridge repair forces lane restriction

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed the outside travel lane of westbound Interstate 84 between Exit 216 and the I-84B Burley/Heyburn Exit 211 for bridge repair.

The lane closure started on Oct. 27 and will continue as needed.

“Crews are currently assessing the damage to the roadway and are working to repair the structure to open all travel lanes as soon as safely possible,” said Idaho Transportation Department Rupert Maintenance Foreman Allen Knight.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area.

