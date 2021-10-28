Carter, Traigen Isaac

BURLEY—Traigen Isaac Carter, a 20-year-old resident of Burley, passed way Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

He was born Sept. 29, 2001, to Steven Isaac Damron and Tiauna Marie Carter in Burley, Idaho. Traigen attended schools in southern Idaho and held various jobs; but one of his favorites was working as a diesel mechanic. His conversations about that job were always full of excitement and pride.

Traigen enjoyed basketball, baseball, longboarding, fishing, and playing catch with a football. Two things he loved most were spending time with siblings and his match box cars. Those were truly his prized possessions.

He lost his father at a very young age and always cherished anything that belonged to his dad, including his father’s younger brother, Uncle Tyson - who he always looked up to.

Although he had many struggles in his short life, one thing he did not lack was love from his family. He had many family members who loved and supported him including, but not limited to, his grandmas and his second dad, Justin, who loved him as his own.

Traigen was always full of energy and we will all miss his full-body hugs that would squeeze the air right out of you.

Traigen is survived by his mother, Tiauna Carter; his second dad, Justin Easton; siblings, Trenton, Traivory, Treldon, Tristyn, Trinity, Angelina, Sidney, Braydon, Austyn, and Nevaeh; grandparents, Julie Felt, Penny Shockey, and Walter Damron; uncle, Tyson (Britny) Damron; along with his great-grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Isaac Damron; and his grandpa and grandma, Larry Craig and Diane Carter.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.